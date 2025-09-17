Apella Capital LLC Purchases 235 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

