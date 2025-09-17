Apella Capital LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $300.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.