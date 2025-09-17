Apella Capital LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Marriott International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.47 and its 200-day moving average is $257.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

