Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 26,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average is $196.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

