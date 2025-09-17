Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited $CB

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $5,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Chubb by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $272.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

