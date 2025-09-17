Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 166,148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 207,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

