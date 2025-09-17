Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,300 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. $PLG

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,273,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLG opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.58. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

