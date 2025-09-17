Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,271 Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

