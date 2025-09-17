Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.