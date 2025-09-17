Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 62,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

