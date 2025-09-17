Apella Capital LLC Sells 135 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

