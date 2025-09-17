Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,659,000 after acquiring an additional 828,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 680,650 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 488,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,707,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,167,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.