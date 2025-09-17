Apella Capital LLC Sells 155 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 418,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Shares of LRCX opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

