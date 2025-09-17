Apella Capital LLC Sells 519 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $130.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $259.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

