Apella Capital LLC Sells 78 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FI opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $173.35. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

