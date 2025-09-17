Apella Capital LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,080,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

