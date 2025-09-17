Apella Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.12.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.