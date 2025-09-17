Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15,924.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 445,455 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 518,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 154,148 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

