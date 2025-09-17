Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 568.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 109,826 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 628.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

REAX stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $540.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on REAX. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Brokerage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REAX

About Real Brokerage

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.