Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $352.80 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average is $349.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

