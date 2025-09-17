Apple Inc. $AAPL is Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.77.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

