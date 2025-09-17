Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 211,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $122,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.77.

Apple Trading Up 0.6%

AAPL opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

