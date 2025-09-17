argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $918.00 at Truist Financial

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $700.00 to $918.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenex from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.32.

argenex Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $752.32 on Monday. argenex has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $779.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.70.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. On average, research analysts expect that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenex by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in argenex by 17.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in argenex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,441,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

