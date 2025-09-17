Argus Downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Sell

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.22. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $7.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

