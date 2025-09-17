Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank downgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as low as C$6.88. Scotiabank now has a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 1,017,508 shares traded.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

