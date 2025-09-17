Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,529.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 28,426.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

