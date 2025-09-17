aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

ATYR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

