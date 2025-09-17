Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on RNA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.94.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.0%

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.99. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

In related news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,372.80. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $102,451.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,428.80. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,499 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

