B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.25 to $9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RFIL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RFIL stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 million, a PE ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

