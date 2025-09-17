Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NUE opened at $143.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 20.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 48.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

