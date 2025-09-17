Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKRIY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 1.9%

About Bank of Ireland Group

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

