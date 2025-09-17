Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Price

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Get Prologis alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.