Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 249.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $22.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.14. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 661.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares in the company, valued at $42,510,132.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

