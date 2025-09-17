Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $525.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.95.

APP stock opened at $603.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.46. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $605.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

