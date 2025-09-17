Benchmark Raises Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target to $21.00

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNCY. HC Wainwright upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.87. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

