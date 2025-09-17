BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust $BLW Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 151.5% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter.

BLW opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

