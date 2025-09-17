BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) to Market Perform

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

TRML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Chardan Capital lowered Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial cut Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.65.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $13,765,000. QVT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 1,473,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 762,094 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,631,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 13,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 423,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 92,605 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

