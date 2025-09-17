BMO Capital Markets Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.47.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$12.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.72 and a 12 month high of C$13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.72.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

