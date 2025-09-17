Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $360.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.46. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 793,802 shares worth $220,478,166. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.