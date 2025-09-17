Brokerages Set AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX) PT at $90.86

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.8571.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AXOS FINANCIAL in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

NYSE AX opened at $88.25 on Friday. AXOS FINANCIAL has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. AXOS FINANCIAL had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AXOS FINANCIAL will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23 shares in the company, valued at $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXOS FINANCIAL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in AXOS FINANCIAL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

