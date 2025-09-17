Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $56.60

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
