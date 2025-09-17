Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $56.60

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,887,808.64. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,347,021.58. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,067. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.