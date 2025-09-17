Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Price Target at $4.60

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms have commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,890.75. This represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,183.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,417 shares of company stock worth $267,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $95,166,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BlackBerry by 1,390.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544,005 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,441,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BlackBerry by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442,676 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BlackBerry by 21,832.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,860,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,364 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

