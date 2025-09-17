Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Target Price at $92.40

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $88.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.