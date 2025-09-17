Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $33.50

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.48. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 76.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 142.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 254.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 474.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

