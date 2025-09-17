Brokerages Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) PT at $104.11

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.1111.

LNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $88.69 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonia Korsanos bought 8,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $645,603.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,340.75. This represents a 54.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Throsby bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.37 per share, with a total value of $1,787,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,868.34. This represents a 90.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,209,088. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

