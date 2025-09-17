Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $40.83

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.8333.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $355,787.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,647.46. This trade represents a 16.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 468.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 45.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.49 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

