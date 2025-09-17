Brokerages Set NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $44.17

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.3333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in NNN REIT by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 104,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Down 1.0%

NNN stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $226.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

