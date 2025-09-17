Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $6.66

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.6563.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PLTK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Playtika

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Playtika’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $311,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 299,278 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.