Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $74.80

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.7%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 85.5% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 624,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 473,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 142.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 372,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,844,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $15,409,000.

SPB opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.