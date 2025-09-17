Brokerages Set Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) PT at $10.50

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNGX shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 86,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $608,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,727,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,681,712.64. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,131,559 shares of company stock valued at $14,935,371. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 302,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

